Browser-update.org is a tool to unobtrusively notify visitors that they should update their web browser in order to use your website.

This is done with care not to annoy, lock out or erroneously notify visitors!

How it works

  1. Include our small javascript notification on your website
  2. Visitors with out-dated browser will be informed by a small, undisturbing message box, that their browser is not up-to-date and it is recommended to update. (Try it out!)
  3. By clicking the message, they will get to an info page with reasons why to update (or change) and a list of browsers available for their system.
  4. If the visitor ignores the advice, it won't reappear for some time.

Advantages and features

Install the browser update notification on your site

Just include this code anywhere in the source of your page.

Required browser version:

The script and service is open source under the MIT License. The script is not tracking users in any way and does not collect any personal information.

You can customize the style of the message, the text and other options.

There are plugins for:

npm WordPress vue.js angular ember-cli ember TYPO3 Contao vBulletin concrete5 MODx Drupal Habari Magento WCF2 CMS made simple XenForo ProcessWire Rapidweaver Joomla Bludit CMS

You can also self host the script on your site.

Why you should tell users to update

