Browser-update.org is a tool to unobtrusively notify visitors that they should update their web browser in order to use your website.
This is done with care not to annoy, lock out or erroneously notify visitors!
How it works
-
Include our small javascript notification on your website
-
Visitors with out-dated browser will be informed by a small, undisturbing message box, that their browser is not up-to-date and it is recommended to update.
(Try it out!)
Your web browser (Internet Explorer 10) is out of date.
Update your browser for more security, speed and the best experience on this site.Update browser Ignore
-
By clicking the message, they will get to an info page with reasons why to update (or change) and a list of browsers available for their system.
-
If the visitor ignores the advice, it won't reappear for some time.
Advantages and features
-
Unobtrusive
The user will be notified only once a day by default. The notification is small and does not block the user from using the site.
-
Low maintenance and up-to-date
We take care not to erroneously notify users by constantly tweaking and improving the detection code. Users are presented with an up-to-date list of browsers that are available for their system.
-
Customizable
You can customize the style of the message, the text and other options.
-
Localized
The message is automatically displayed in the user's language.
-
Complete and Tested
Works for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari, IE, Android Browser, Samsung, Opera, Chrome, Vivalid, Yandex, ... on Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Linux, ...
-
Lightweight
Just 3kb in size
-
Helpful
Offering various browsers available for the user's operating system.
Install the browser update notification on your site
Just include this code anywhere in the source of your page.
Required browser version:
-
-
-
-
-
The script and service is open source under the MIT License.
The script is not tracking users in any way and does not collect any personal information.
There are plugins for:
You can also self host the script on your site.
Why you should tell users to update
- Reduced development costs and time
- Newer browsers let you use more features and new technologies on your website, resulting in a better browsing experience for your users.
- Numerous benefits for your visitors: security, speed, features, ...