An initiative by websites to inform users to update their web browser

Browser-update.org is a tool to unobtrusively notify visitors that they should update their web browser in order to use your website. This is done with care not to annoy, lock out or erroneously notify visitors!

175 466 sites are using this notification 50 909 965 visitors have already updated their browser

How it works

Advantages and features

Unobtrusive The user will be notified only once a day by default. The notification is small and does not block the user from using the site.

The user will be notified only once a day by default. The notification is small and does not block the user from using the site. Low maintenance and up-to-date We take care not to erroneously notify users by constantly tweaking and improving the detection code. Users are presented with an up-to-date list of browsers that are available for their system.

We take care not to erroneously notify users by constantly tweaking and improving the detection code. Users are presented with an up-to-date list of browsers that are available for their system. Customizable You can customize the style of the message, the text and other options.

You can customize the style of the message, the text and other options. Localized The message is automatically displayed in the user's language.

The message is automatically displayed in the user's language. Complete and Tested Works for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari, IE, Android Browser, Samsung, Opera, Chrome, Vivalid, Yandex, ... on Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Linux, ...

Works for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari, IE, Android Browser, Samsung, Opera, Chrome, Vivalid, Yandex, ... on Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Linux, ... Lightweight Just 3kb in size

Just 3kb in size Helpful Offering various browsers available for the user's operating system.

Install the browser update notification on your site

Just include this code anywhere in the source of your page.

<script> var $buoop = {api:2020.12}; function $buo_f(){ var e = document.createElement("script"); e.src = "//browser-update.org/update.min.js"; document.body.appendChild(e); }; try {document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", $buo_f,false)} catch(e){window.attachEvent("onload", $buo_f)} </script> Required browser version: Edge/IE latest version (currently 86) at least 6 versions behind latest (currently 80) at least 5 versions behind latest (currently 81) at least 4 versions behind latest (currently 82) at least 3 versions behind latest (currently 83) at least 2 versions behind latest (currently 84) at least 1 versions behind latest (currently 85) 86 85 84 83 82 81 80 79 18 17 16 15 14 13 12 11 10 9 8

Firefox latest version (currently 83) at least 6 versions behind latest (currently 77) at least 5 versions behind latest (currently 78) at least 4 versions behind latest (currently 79) at least 3 versions behind latest (currently 80) at least 2 versions behind latest (currently 81) at least 1 versions behind latest (currently 82) 83 82 81 80 79 78 77 76 75 74

Safari latest version (currently 13) at least 6 versions behind latest (currently 7) at least 5 versions behind latest (currently 8) at least 4 versions behind latest (currently 9) at least 3 versions behind latest (currently 10) at least 2 versions behind latest (currently 11) at least 1 versions behind latest (currently 12) 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4

Opera latest version (currently 71) at least 6 versions behind latest (currently 65) at least 5 versions behind latest (currently 66) at least 4 versions behind latest (currently 67) at least 3 versions behind latest (currently 68) at least 2 versions behind latest (currently 69) at least 1 versions behind latest (currently 70) 71 70 69 68 67 66 65 64 63 62

Chrome latest version (currently 87) at least 6 versions behind latest (currently 81) at least 5 versions behind latest (currently 82) at least 4 versions behind latest (currently 83) at least 3 versions behind latest (currently 84) at least 2 versions behind latest (currently 85) at least 1 versions behind latest (currently 86) 87 86 85 84 83 82 81 80 79 78 Notify all browser versions with severe security issues. (more details) Also notify all browsers that are not supported by the vendor anymore. (more details) Notify mobile browsers. Position top bottom corner Try it out! The script and service is open source under the MIT License. The script is not tracking users in any way and does not collect any personal information. You can customize the style of the message, the text and other options.

There are plugins for:

You can also self host the script on your site.

Why you should tell users to update

Reduced development costs and time

Newer browsers let you use more features and new technologies on your website, resulting in a better browsing experience for your users.

Numerous benefits for your visitors: security, speed, features, ...

Help this project by using the update-notification on your site, sharing or translating this page.